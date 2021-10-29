Insecurity: Oyo residents commend Amotekun corps, as commandant assures residents of safety

As the fight against insecurity continues in Nigeria, residents of Oyo State have commended the Amotekun Corps for the bold initiatives it has taken in containing kidnapping for ransom, banditry, cultism, armed robbery and other forms of criminality in the state. On separate occasions, the residents applauded the outfit for its proactive responses to distress calls and the synergy it has adopted in collaborating with agencies within the state and South-west Amotekun commanders to ensure peace and stability so that citizens can go about their lawful duties.

Olayinka Olayanju, the Oyo State commandant of Amotekun Corps, in response to the people of Oyo state, reassured citizens that the corps is committed to protecting lives and property of all residents at all cost. He gave the assurance following reports that bandits who were being dislodged from Zamfara State by the ongoing military onslaught are heading southwards.

Olayanju said the outfit’s well-trained personnel were patrolling boundaries of the state aggressively to prevent bandits and criminals in whatever hues from relocating to the state. “We are at alert and our men are carrying out operations regarding this at Irepo, which is the boundary of Oyo and Kwara states, to make sure that the bandits do not relocate to our state. They will be stopped. Our men will pick them up. We won’t allow criminals to relocate here,” Olayanju stated.

While commending the executive governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde for providing the necessary material and moral support to the corps that has set it on a firm pedestal, the commandant pointed out that the corps is working in tandem with other sister security agencies in the state to ensure peace and stability so that citizens can go about their lawful duties.

According to him, since its establishment last year, Amotekun has brought relative peace and stability to the state compared to the same period the previous year. “There has been a considerable difference with where we are now and where we were two years ago. Through our security strategies, we have been able to bring to the barest minimum incidences of suspected herdsmen attack in Oyo State,” said Olayanju.

Oladega Ismail of Iseyin Local Government Area whose large cassava farm was ravaged by cattle applauded the bold move made by Amotekun to forestall the breakdown of peace in the area following activities of herdsmen.

“I got an urgent call from my foreman that Fulani herdsmen and their herd of cattle were on my farm eating up my cassava. I immediately rushed to the farm and what I saw was devastating. All my crops were uprooted and eaten by the cows. We called Amotekun who arrested the herders. They paid a mere N130, 000 for their action. Though a symbolic gesture, I believe it may deter others in the future. I thank Amotekun for their intervention. They gave assurances that this would not happen in the future because of their regular patrols,” Ismail said.

Other Iseyin farmers whose farm produce were destroyed by cattle also commended Amotekun for wading in and ensuring that the herdsmen were remorseful about their actions. Reuben was compensated with N100, 000; Ewedele was paid N250,000 for the devastation to his farm while Ademola James received N50,000. Though they all agreed that the money they received can never compensate for the loss they sustained, they were nonetheless glad that the herders were forced to make some restitution for their actions, a feat they said was done with impunity in the past.