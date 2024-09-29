Bandits abduct NURTW Chairman, three children in Kaduna

Bandits have again targeted the village of Kidandan in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tao nsiu Habibu, along with three children of a local health worker.

The attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night when the bandits, who arrived in large numbers, took advantage of the heavy downpour earlier in the day, which had caused many villagers to retire to their homes early.

The bandits invaded the village, firing sporadically into the air, creating panic among residents before fleeing with their captives.

Tasiu Habibu, the NURTW chairman, is no stranger to kidnapping, having been previously abducted by the same bandits and held for 60 days before being released following the payment of a ransom.

A local resident, Sanusi Kidandan, confirmed the incident, stating that the bandits specifically targeted Habibu and the three children, who were all minors.

“The father of the three children is a neighbour of the NURTW chairman. But they only took the children, all minors, along with the chairman,” Sanusi said.

During the attack, a villager named Idris Jibril was shot by the bandits and was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.