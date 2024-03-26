Baltimore bridge collapse not linked to terrorism – Police chief

Richard Worley, Baltimore Police Commissioner has said that the US port bridge collapse shows no link to terrorism, noting that it was merely an accident.

“There is absolutely no indication that there’s any terrorism, that this was done on purpose,” said Worley.

Baltimore bridge, which collapsed on Tuesday morning after a container collusion, has seen at least 20 people trapped and cars sunk in the river below.

Rescuers are in search of survivors in the Patapsco River after huge spans of the 1.6-mile (2.57 km) Francis Scott Key Bridge crumpled into the water.

Baltimore is the busiest U.S. port for car shipments, handling more than 750,000 vehicles in 2022, according to data from the Maryland Port Administration.