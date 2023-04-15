Bala’s re-election will improve Agricultural activities in Bauchi – Commissioner

Bauchi State Commisioner for Agriculture, Jidauna Tula Mbami on Saturday said that the re-election victory of Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir would bring significant improvement in the Agricultural activities in the state.

The Commissioner, who made this known in a goodwill message to the Governor on his re-election victory, said farmers were happy about the governor’s second term coming.

Mbami said since his appointment as Commissioner for Agriculture, Governor Bala had been providing adequate, timely and affordable farm inputs to farmers in order to make food available in the state.

While congratulating the Governor for securing another four-year tenure, he expressed gratitude to God for giving victory to the governor amidst strong opposition.

“We always know that the masses are with the people’s governor while the entire bigwigs were left with only their egos,” he said.

The Commissioner pointed out that in the face of stiff opposition by coalition forces, the PDP-led government never had a sleepless night which gave the party wide margin in the March 18 Governorship poll.

“The victory did not come to us as a surprise considering your pedigree and efforts of building Bauchi to compete with any other state in the country.

“Now the good people of Bauchi State will continue to witness dividends of democracy from Governor Bala’s second tenure.

“I wish you success, God’s guidance, protection and more years ahead in your quest to move on with the good work of infrastructural development you have started in your first tenure,” the Commissioner said.

Mbami, who described Governor Bala Mohammed as a unique and de-tribalised person, noted that all segments of the state have felt the impact of his good Governance.

He also congratulated the member representing his own home Local Government Area, Bogoro in the Bauchi State Assembly, Musa Wakili Nakwada over his re-election victory.

Mbami said Musa’s re-election would strengthen the Peoples Democratic Party in Bogoro and also bring more development to the constituency.

The Commissioner promised to give massive support to the member-elect for the betterment of the good people of Bogoro Local Government Area.