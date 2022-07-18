Bakers to hold 3rd edition of ‘Dewdrops Uncut Learning’ empowerment initiative

Bakers in Africa’s biggest economy are set to hold the third edition of its Dewdrops Uncut Learning empowerment initiative to equip early-stage bakers in the baking and confectionery sector with the skills and tools needed to run a successful baking business.

The event is scheduled to hold from the 5th to 7th of September, 2022 at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island.

Ezinne Okonkwo, managing director and chief executive of Dewdrops Cakes Limited while speaking on the theme of the third edition, said that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry has created the need for bakers to innovate and reinvent the wheel, giving birth to the theme ‘ The Craft Revamp.’

“It been quite eventful over the years, with the coming of COVID 19 we saw the need to rebrand, we saw the need to renovate which led to the team the Craft Revamp,” she said.

Speaking to journalists recently on the upcoming learning event, Okonkwo who is also the convener said that uncut learning is an empowerment programme that was birthed in 2017.

“It is an impactful beneficiary event which we are bringing to bakers in Nigeria and Africa. The idea came up when I got the inspiration for God,” she noted. “It is my baby project, my little way of giving back to society.”

The convener noted that the third edition would involve training sections with A-list bakers such as Yolanda Gampp from Toronto, Canada, and top Nigerian bakers in London, adding that it will also feature the introduction of grants to widows who are bakers and a platform for discussion on addressing issues limiting the industry.

“We are giving out grants to 5 widowed bakers. We are giving out the sum of N500 each to them all thanks to some of our sponsors who have identified with us,” she said.

“Over the past years, we have seen the face of the Nigerian cake industry improve, people have improved their craft all thanks to some individuals who have sacrificed their time and God-given talent to nurture people,” she further said.

“That gave rise to the introduction of the very first award which is called ”The Dewdrops Uncut Learning best tutor/ learning experience which cuts across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria”. She added.

Speaking also, Tareela Okene, managing director of Dripplescakes, Port-Harcourt and team member of Dewdrops Uncut Learning, said that the event allows network, learn and relearn, and collaborate with other bakers.

“The word uncut learning is having different tutors to teach out of the abundance of what they have,” she said.

“Both suppliers, distributors, and buyers are allowed so in your location you might find it hard to get a particular product but when you get to the event you buy, network without having to pay a delivery fee.”

Speaking on how bakers are coping with the surge in inputs, and tweaking their existing business models in line with the new normal, Onome Nwonu of Cakes ‘R’ Us said that it is been challenging for bakers, however, many are re-strategizing to meet consumers demand.