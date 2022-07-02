Recipe: How to make crust

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CRUST

1 1/3 c.

all-purpose flour

1/4 c.

granulated sugar

1/2 tsp.

kosher salt

10 tbsp.

butter, melted

FOR THE FILLING

1/2 c.

heavy cream

2

(8 oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened

1/2 c.

granulated sugar

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp.

pure vanilla extract

Read also: Chef Gilles Debie and his Lamb Shank recipe

FOR THE TOPPING

1 1/2 lb.

strawberries, hulled and sliced

3 tbsp.

strawberry or raspberry preserves

DIRECTIONS

Make crust: Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, and salt. Add melted butter and stir until dough forms. Press mixture into a 10″ or 11″ tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing until dough is smooth. Prick all over with a fork and bake until golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely.

Meanwhile, make filling: In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form, 7 minutes. In another large bowl, beat together cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add lemon juice and zest, and vanilla. Beat until combined. Fold in whipped cream, then spoon into cooled crust and smooth top.

Starting on the outside, arrange strawberries on top of tart in a circle until entire tart is covered.

In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat together preserves and 2 teaspoons water until warmed, 30 seconds. Brush over tart and refrigerate until well chilled, 2 hours.