Badagry Port to be ready in two years – Sanwo-Olu

On Tuesday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, announced that the state had received approval for the construction of a port in Badagry to relieve the congestion in Apapa and Tin Can.

The governor expressed optimism that the Badagry port will be ready in about two years with the help of investors.

At a courtesy visit from the NCS delegation and the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, at the Lagos House in Marina, Sanwo-Olu revealed this.

The governor emphasised that the state government had decided to establish more ports in the state and expressed happiness that Lekki Deep Seaport operations had gradually started following its inauguration a few months earlier.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu re-appoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as Senior Special Assistants

“ We have been taking a more proactive position to see how we can build more new ports.

“I need to also inform you that there is also an approval for a Badagry port. The whole idea is to build strategic infrastructure for our citizens.

“Lekki is on the eastern part, and Badagry is on the western part; so that we can decongest Apapa and Tin Can, which have already stretched their capacities to the limit of what is necessary.” The governor said.