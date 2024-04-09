Back to back fires in Dosumu, Balogun markets raise safety concerns

Lagos Island witnessed its second major fire outbreak in less than 48 hours, as Dosumu Market, located off Idumagbo Avenue, went up in flames on Tuesday morning.

This comes on the heels of a devastating fire on Monday that ripped through the Cosmetics and Hair Attachment section of Balogun Market in the central business district.

The Balogun fire, which began on Monday, reportedly destroyed over 20 shops, three warehouses, and 16 attachments within a three-storey building.

The extent of the damage at Dosumu Market is yet to be determined, but emergency services are currently on the scene battling the inferno.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the Dosumu Market fire and stated that additional fire service personnel are being deployed to extinguish the blaze.

This latest incident highlights the urgent need for improved fire safety measures in Lagos’ bustling markets. The authorities must act swiftly to investigate the cause of these fires and implement stricter regulations to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.