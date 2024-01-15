Babangida backs call for restructuring, echoes two-party system for Nigeria

Ibrahim Babangida, a former military president, has backed the call for restructuring Nigeria, saying that more power should be devolved to the states.

On Friday, the retired general shared his view with Channels Television political analyst Laolu Akande on Insider Source.

When asked about his opinion on true federalism and the call for restructuring, Babangida recalled his efforts to reform the country during his regime in 1989.

He said, “In 1989, we set up a committee on devolution of power, led by his soul, rest in peace, Alhaji Abdulrahman Okene.

“I believe in restructuring if it means devolution of power to the states; to give them more powers, and it means you are going to give them more resources to run their affairs.”

Babangida attributed Nigeria’s failure to operate true federalism to the aberration of the military regime, saying, “It tampers with the democratic process.”

The former Nigerian leader believed that it would be impossible for the military to take over power again because Nigeria is becoming a democratic state, at least in Africa.

Babangida echoed his idea of a two-party system, saying it is Nigeria’s best political structure.

The military leader, who introduced a two-party system during his regime, believed Nigeria would be more coordinated when the country had fewer political parties.