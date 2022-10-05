Ayu: Wike-G-5 PDP Governors in closed door meeting in Enugu

Five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposed to the current status quo within the party on Sunday met at the Government House, Enugu apparently on a new strategy for the party.

The Gov. Nyesom Wike led group were recieved at the Akanu Ibiam Airport by the Enugu State Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The five governors are Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Nyesom Wike of Rivers and host Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State met barely one week after its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar visited the state.

Read also: Nigeria Governors; Forum: Time to use coercion, persuasion and pressure to achieve results

The governors held a closed door meeting for few hours and refused to speak with newsmen at the end.

The PDP has been in crisis since its presidential primary in May.

The opposition governors had insisted on the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu, since the emergence of former Vice President Abubakar.

The group also boycotted the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council held on Sept. 28.