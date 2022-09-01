Ayo Teriba, Bismarck Rewane, Muda Yusuf to speak at LASUMBA Heritage Business Forum

LASUMBA Heritage, an association of alumni and managers of Lagos State University, Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme which has members strategically placed in different sectors of the economy, is set to hold its annual business forum.

This year’s business forum, which will be on Wednesday, September 7 inside the OPTS Hall of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference and Exhibition Centre, Plot 10, Nurudeen Olowopopo Street, behind MKO Gardens, Alausa, Ikeja, will feature free health checks from 9am for all attendees while the Business session will commence from 11am prompt.

In a statement signed by Kunle Jaiyesimi, incumbent president of LASUMBA, this year’s business forum with the theme ‘Impact of Restructuring in a Distressed Economy’ will attract many important dignitaries from diverse sectors of the economy as well as the political class.

The business forum is one of the flagship events of the association to bring members together to discuss issues relating to Nigeria’s economy and to make contributions on how to advance it and enhance the business environment.

Read also: Eight edition of EU-Nigerian Business forum seeks to improve nation’s economy

The chief speaker at the business forum is a renowned and foremost economist, the chief executive officer, Economic Associates and the coordinator of technical working group on financial sector and capital markets on National Development Plans, Ayodele Teriba.

While making this disclosure to the press, the national president of the LASUMBA said that this year’s business forum has an array of speakers and distinguished personalities who have confirmed their attendance of the event.

The deputy speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Wasiu Esinlokun Sanni will chair the occasion, Bismarck Rewane, the chief executive, Financial Derivatives is the keynote speaker and he will be supported by Muda Yusuf, chief executive officer of Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise.

The chief host of the Forum is the vice chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, amongst other special dignitaries who have confirmed their attendance of the programme.