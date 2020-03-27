AXA Mansard Donates PPE to help support the fight against Coronavirus Pandemic

Leading Health Management Organization, AXA Mansard Health Limited, has demonstrated its commitment towards the cause of eradicating the COVID 19 pandemic in Nigeria by complementing Governments’ efforts in this regard. This was made known in a statement issued by the company to address the COVID-19 Pandemic.

AXA Mansard salutes the sacrifices and professionalism of our courageous medical care services personnel, who are putting themselves on the line by caring for the infected people and helping curb the spread of this virus. To this ends, AXA Mansard Health Limited has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth millions to the Lagos State Government, University College Hospital, Ibadan (UCH) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to aid in their fight against the COVID-19 Outbreak. PPE donated include Splash resistant suits/coveralls, N95 Masks, Goggles etc. In addition to this, the company will be donating N100 million’s worth of life insurance cover for 100 medical professionals across Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan.

In his statement the CEO, AXA Mansard Health Limited, Mr Tope Adeniyi said, “We commend the deliberate efforts made by the Doctors and other healthcare workers in Nigeria and around the world to combat the outbreak and curtail its spread. We share the view that the world needs to come together to provide a stronger support for these men and women who have chosen to risk their lives to serve their countries”.

“Through this donation and commitment, AXA Mansard has meaningfully responded to the rising need for medical supplies at healthcare facilities in Lagos and Oyo states and FCT, three of the major hubs designated to fight the disease, ensuring swift responses are given to COVID-19 or any other health related cases” Mr Adeniyi added.

Speaking also about this commitment, CEO, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Mr Kunle Ahmed said: “It will require collaborative efforts at both individual and corporate levels – spearheaded by key leaders in the society to defeat this outbreak. As a responsible member of the society, AXA is extremely responsive to the situation and we will continue to lend our voice by sensitizing the public through the media even as we also throw our weight strongly behind the Government in the fight against the epidemic”.

“Responding to the donation, Professor of Surgery and Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan and Consultant Urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Mr. E.Oluwabunmi Olapade-Olaopa stated “This intervention by AXA Mansard is very timely and addresses the core of what is needed at this time to keep the fight going and enable care for the sick and research on the disease. We are extremely grateful to AXA Mansard for its impactful support and its commitment towards better healthcare in Nigeria”.

In the face of the rising number of cases in the country, we cannot but commend the concerted efforts of the National Emergency Operations Centre led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as various state governments who have continued to coordinate response activities and strengthen preparedness capacity across the country. We remain irrevocably committed towards efforts to eradicate this pandemic as quickly as possible.

