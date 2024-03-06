Awolowo Prize: Tinubu hails Adesina

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), on the award of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

Adesina joins numerous other previous winners of the award such as Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka; former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, and lawyer-educationist, Afe Babalola.

President Tinubu, while commending the AfDB President for his visionary and noble endeavour to transform agriculture in Africa, noted that Adesina’s visionary leadership at the AFDB, has helped to “ensure food security on the continent”

Tinubu recalled the growth enhancement schemes which has also helped to revolutionise Nigeria’s agriculture value chains he introduced as the then Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The President acknowledges Adesina’s unblemished records, tried and tested integrity, as well as his immense leadership and development strides, particularly in agriculture, efforts of which have earned him numerous honours and recognition globally, including the World Food Prize in 2017.

President Tinubu therefore, wished the AfDB President more success at AfDB and strength in his service to Africa and to humanity at large.