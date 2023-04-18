Aviation workers’ strike: FG insists on airport concession

The federal government has said it will go ahead with the concession plan for airports in the country.

In continuation of their two-day warning strike on Tuesday, aviation unions blocked major roads and strategic places around Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

The unions laid siege to the Lagos International Airport, which led to heavy traffic on the roads leading to the airport.

The unions insisted that seven days after the end of the warning strike, they would totally shut down the Nigerian airspace.

This is as the ministry of aviation has said conditions of service in some of the agencies “is work in progress”.

The agencies of the Ministry of Aviation in Lagos, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority were under lock and key as the industrial action entered its second day.

However, there were no flights disruptions as planes took off and landed at the airport on Tuesday.

BusinessDay observed the presence of heavy security including the police and army around the strategic points at the airport, while the unionists were at the international airport chanting solidarity songs.

Abdulrarak Saidu, a union member who spoke at the MMIA, expressed disappointment that eight years after, nothing had been done to ensure the conditions of service were adhered to.

Saidu argued that the decision of Hadi Sirika, aviation minister, who would be leaving office in few weeks, to pull down offices of agencies and parastatals in Lagos state was “totally wrong”.

He said the minister wanted to turn his policy into law and lord it over the industry even when it was flawed.

He said: ”They wanted to coerce us to come to Abuja, but we didn’t go to the meeting. No conclusions, no genuine meeting with the government.

“The minister wants to destroy buildings in the sector for a road map that was not approved for Lagos, even the one approved in Abuja for the Aerotropolis, nothing has happened there and he wants to turn his policy to law.”

The ministry of aviation has, however, called on unions to end the strike, promising to address the condition of service, which is part of the reasons for the unions’ strike action.

But in a statement by Odutayo Oluseyi, head, press and public affairs, said: “The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude.”

Oluseyi said the unions should also note that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalised and about to be paid anytime soon.

He said the ministry has always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the unions.

He said: “The management of the ministry of aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare. However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

“While we are appealing to the unions to sheath the sword, the management will view seriously any behaviour by any union that is likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at our airports.”

He appealed to the unions to call off the strike and join hands with management to make the aviation industry a hub in Africa.

Oluseyi said the strike is unnecessary as it will increase the hardship on our citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact on our rating globally.

He said: “It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house.

“The unions should have met with management of Agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

“On the concession of airports, the unions are aware of global practices and for the aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to go to improve infrastructure and make our airports economically viable as this is without loss of jobs.”

The aviation unions had on Monday blocked strategic areas and entrances to the terminal with their vehicles were seen singing and chanting solidarity songs and insisting the strike would continue if their demands were not being addressed.

Aviation unions had earlier said there would no going back on the total showdown of aviation activities in the country on Monday and Tuesday.

The unions had earlier in a notice to their members across airports in the country and aviation agencies issued a two-day warning strike to press home their demands for workers’ entitlements.

Their demands include approval and implementation of the agreement condition of service, as agreed between them and the agencies by the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Others are; non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet since 2019 and the planned demolition exercise of all the agency buildings in Lagos by the minister of aviation for an airport city project.

The aviation unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees.