Airport strike: Again gridlock heavy as unions rally at MMIA

In continuation of its warning strike which started on Monday, aviation unions again matched in their numbers, blocking major roads and strategic places around Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos.

The unions laid siege at the Lagos International Airport which led to heavy traffic leading to the airport where the unions insisted that seven days after the end of the warning strike, they will totally shut down the Nigeria Airspace.

This is so as agencies of the Ministry of Aviation in Lagos, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency ( NAMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) were under lock and key as the industrial action entered its second day.

However, there were no flights disruptions as flights took off and landed at the airport.

BusinessDay observed the presence of heavy security including the police and army around the strategic points at the airport, while the unionists were at the international chanting solidarity songs.

Abdulrarak Saidu, a union member who spoke at the MMIA expressed disappointment that eight years after, nothing has been done to ensure the conditions of service are adhered to.

Saidu argued that the decision of Hadi Sirika, aviation minister who would be leaving office in few weeks, to pull down offices of agencies and parastatals in Lagos state is totally wrong.

He said the minister wants to turn his policy into law and lord it over the industry even when it is flawed.

He said ”They wanted to coerce us to come to Abuja, but we didn’t go to the meeting. No conclusions, no genuine meeting with the Government.

“The minister wants to destroy buildings in the sector for a Road map that was not approved for Lagos, even the one approved in Abuja for the Aerotropolis, nothing has happened there and he wants to turn his policy to law.”

The ministry of aviation has however called on unions to end the strike, promising to address the condition of service which part of the reasons for the unions’ strike action.

In a statement by Odutayo Oluseyi

Head, Press & Public Affairs, the conditions of service in some of the agencies, is work in progress.

“The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude,” he stated.

Oluseyi said the unions should also note that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalized and about to be paid anytime soon.

He said the ministry has always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the unions.

“The Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare. However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

“While we are appealing to the Unions to sheath the sword, the Management will view seriously any behaviour by any Union that is likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at our airports,” Oluseyi added.

He appealed to the Unions to call off the strike and join hands with management to make the Amaviation industry a hub in Africa.

The aviation unions had on Monday blocked strategic areas and entrances to the terminal with their vehicles were seen singing and chanting solidarity songs and insisting the strike would continue if their demands were not being addressed.

Aviation Unions had earlier said there would no going back on the total showdown of aviation activities in the country on Monday and Tuesday.

The unions had earlier in a notice to their members across airports in the country and aviation agencies issued a two-day warning strike to press home their demands for workers’ entitlements.

Their demands include approval and implementation of the agreement Condition of Service, (CoS), as agreed between them and the agencies by the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Others are; non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet since 2019 and the planned demolition exercise of all the agency buildings in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation for an airport city project.

The scribes of the unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees.