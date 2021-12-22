Avetium Consult bags two ISO certifications

Peter Obadare, Chief Visionary Officer, Digital Encode Limited has urged both public and private organisations to work towards ensuring they are all international organisation for standardization (ISO) certified.

The ISO is an international nongovernmental organization made up of national standards bodies. It develops and publishes a wide range of proprietary, industrial, and commercial standards and comprises representatives from various national standards organisations.

ISO certifications, Obadare said, help to improve business credibility and authority as well as the overall efficiency of the business and the security/ customer data protection.

He gave this advice at the formal presentation of the ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management System) to Avetium Consult, a business process outsourcing and business technology solution company.

This is as a result of the company’s ability to uphold business credibility and maintain resilience during the rigorous process. Obadare further tasked the team led by Adeyinka Adedokun, Principal Consultant/CEO to maintain tight security architecture and customer data protection.

“Getting certification is important, retaining it is another task. I want to call on the management of Avetium Consult not to drop their guard as surveillance audits will be done periodically. I am glad that Avetium Consult met all requirements, this will enhance efficiency in service delivery to the clientele and the security architecture and customer data protection in line with global practices,” Obadare said.

Similarly, Adeyinka pledged to ensure no stone will be left untouched in the quest to implement and uphold the global standards and practices in the day to day operation of the company.

“We believe very strongly in getting it right the first time and that’s why we have invested so much in the standardization of our processes, recruitment of great talents and partnership with top notch OEMs to make our customer’s businesses greater,” Adedokun said.

Avetium Consult as a business process outsourcing and business technology solution company specializes in using people, process, and technology to improve an organization’s customer experience and operational efficiency.

“As a business, we are committed to continuously investing in our workforce, improving our internal and external processes and also position ourselves for collaboration with tested brands in the technology space,” Adedokun said.

Digital Encode is a consulting and integration firm founded in 2003 that specializes in the design, management, and security of business – critical networks, telecommunications environments and other Information Technology (IT) infrastructures.