AUN gets NUC approval to offer Data Science and Analytics, others

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has received the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to introduce B.Sc. and M.Sc. degree programmes in Data Science and Analytics with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

These new programmes are in addition to Computer Science, Software Engineering, and Information Systems, which the university offers at the Bachelor’s, Master’s, Doctorate, and professional credentialing levels.

In a statement signed by Daniel Okereke, executive director, Marketing & Communications, the university said that “The NUC also granted approval for AUN to introduce a hybrid option for existing postgraduate professional Masters in Information and Communication Science (MCIS) and Masters in Telecoms and Wireless Technologies (MTWT). This will make it possible for candidates to choose to study for any of these professional Master’s program on a regular or on a hybrid mode. The hybrid program will initially roll out in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, while arrangements are being concluded to add other Nigerian cities.

The NUC approvals were conveyed in a letter to the President of the University dated May 11, 2022, and signed by N.B. Saliu, director of Academic Planning, for the Executive Secretary.”

According to the statement, Margee Ensign, president of AUN, described the approvals as a vote of confidence in the university’s academic standards.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the NUC and its leadership for this trust. They have confidencein our strong technical support facilities and quality faculty, and on our reputation as an institution with known academic integrity, and the highest standards. We are committed to protecting and defending this trust while offering these path-breaking programs,” Ensign said.

With state-of-the-art facilities and faculty (teaching staff) from India, Russia, the US, the UK, France, and Africa, AUN is now considered the leading institution in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara Africa in Information Technology and Computing. In 2005, AUN became the first Nigerian university to offer B.Sc. degree programs in Software Engineering and Information Systems. The AUN School of Information Technology and Computing currently offers nine concentrations including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Algorithms and Complexity, and Information Security and Assurance, among others.

The statement added that from its Yola Campus, the American University of Nigeria, Africa’s first Development University, offers an American-style liberal arts education. Students enrolled in AUN can also spend a semester or two in any US university or college that belongs to the 28-member Global Liberal Arts Alliance or the Association of American International Colleges and Universities while paying the same AUN tuition fees.

With faculty, staff, and students from over 20 countries, the American University of Nigeria also offers degree programmes in Law, Engineering, Business and Entrepreneurship, and the Arts and Sciences.