Audiomack launches ‘supporters’ feature, enabling artists generate revenue stream

The artist-first music streaming and discovery platform, Audiomack, announced the launch of Supporters, a first-of-its-kind feature in music streaming, providing artists with access to a brand-new revenue stream and allowing fans to directly support songs and albums from the artists they love.

Supporters enables artists and musicians to directly engage with their fans when they release new music, express their appreciation for direct support through a variety of messaging options, and share exclusive content and limited offerings.

“With Supporters, Audiomack is treating artists as they see themselves — as entrepreneurs building profitable careers,” Dave Macli, Audiomack co-founder and CEO said.

“Supporters creates brand new monetization opportunities for our creator community while bringing dedicated fans closer to the music and artists they love.”

Fans participate in Supporters by purchasing support badges for an individual song and album releases. Once a fan completes their badge purchase, their contribution is forever memorialized on their Audiomack profile and the artist’s individual song or album page.

To help fans showcase their support, across social media, Audiomack provides custom shareable graphics.

Supporters are ranked on three levels:

First are the first supporters for a release; Top are the supporters who contributed the most and Latest are the most recent supporters.

To participate in Supporters, artists must apply for and gain access to Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), or distribute their music to Audiomack through participating partners, including but not limited to Warner Music Group, Amuse, AudioSalad Direct, DistroKid, EMPIRE, FUGA, Stem, and Vydia.