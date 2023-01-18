Attack: Imo PDP declares one-week mourning, suspends campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has declared one-week mourning and suspended political campaigns to mourn the four persons murdered by gunmen last week during an invasion of the residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere, the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South.

Gunmen and arsonists had stormed the residence of Ugochinyere in his home town, Akokwa in Imo last Saturday and allegedly killed four persons. Ugochinyere is also the spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

In separate internal memos, issued by Ray Emeana, the party’s state secretary and titled, ”Suspension of campaigns for one week and visit to security agencies, the Imo PDP resolved to stage a protest at the police station and office of the director, State Security Service (SSS).

Emeana explained that for the one week mourning, the party’s flags shall fly at half-mast and urged all party faithful to wear black arm bands.

For the protest which will take place on Wednesday, he said the party’s candidates for the forthcoming general election were mandated to come with ten leaders from each local government area.