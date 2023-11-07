Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: Los Colchoneros hope to continue impressive run

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will entertain Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic boys at the Metropolitano Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Los Colchoneros remain unbeaten in Group E and will aim to take one step closer to the Champions League’s knockout rounds if they come out victorious against the Hoops.

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Champions League campaign, drawing two of their three games thus far, while visitors have earned just one point in three games.

Atletico are trailing Feyenoord by one point for the top spot in Group E, and it’s important to take advantage of playing at home and get all three points.

The two teams met in the reverse fixture in Glasgow last month, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw. It was a close game, with Atletico equalizing twice with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata.

Atletico suffered their first defeat in ten games on Saturday, falling to a 2-1 away loss to Las Palmas in LaLiga. Morata scored the consolation goal in the 83rd minute after Palmas took a two-goal lead.

Simeone has changed his tactics this season to play more expansive attacking football, as opposed to the normal 4-4-2 block style.

Celtic are in flying form in the Scottish Premier League, winning eight of their last nine matches and holding a comfortable lead at the top of the table, ahead of their rival, Rangers but are yet to replicate that form in the Champions League.

They only have one point through three matches and will need to leave the Metropolitano Stadium with three points to boost their chances of playing in the knockout stage.

Atletico have a 100% record at home this season, scoring 16 goals in six games while conceding eight times.

Celtic are winless in their last six away games in the Champions League, including qualifiers.