Atiku welcomes Obaseki into PDP

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for joining the party.

Atiku in a press statement by his media office on Friday, made available to BusinessDay by his Media Adviser Paul Ibe, welcomed Governor Obaseki to the PDP, which he said is a truly people’s party.

The Edo State Governor formally joined the main opposition party on Friday after he dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following a protracted squabble with the national chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Atiku expressed confidence that the people of Edo State will be the better for the choice made by Obaseki.

The Wazirin Adamawa noted that Governor Obaseki was joining the PDP when the party is poised to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria.

“I am happy that you have finally exited the oppressive ruling party and joined the truly democratic party in Nigeria. I have no doubt that your coming into the PDP would further strengthen our party to mobilize the people behind the common cause of deepening democratic ethos in our country and restoring prosperity to our people.

“The PDP that you have come to join today is a reformed and repositioned party – one that lives by its name of being a truly democratic party.

“I have an unflinching conviction that your joining the party would be an asset to the PDP. Together, we can work to extinct every form of undemocratic tendencies in our body politic and realign the good people of Edo State to the moving train of democracy and restoration of good governance to the country”, Atiku said.