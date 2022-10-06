Atiku welcomes Katagum, over 25,000 others to PDP in Bauchi

The presidential candidate of the people Democratic party (PDP) and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar Wednesday welcomed over 25,000 decampes from different political parties in Bauchi State.

The PDP presidential candidate said the main purpose of his visit to Bauchi was to welcome the decampees.

“We are in Bauchi not for political campaign but to welcome our people that were in other parties,” he said.

He urged the decampees to do the needful for the success of the PDP in the forthcoming general election to come in 2023.

“We are strong, the largest and there is no political party better than the People Democratic Party,” Atiku said.

Among the decampees were the former deputy governor of the state who was from the APC, Audu Sule Katagum; the speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Sulaiman; Faruk Mustapha who was the APC gubernatorial aspirant in the just concluded primaries; Hajiya Amina Manga,former APC National North East women leader and others.

Read also: Atiku, Sambo, Okowa, Fintiri, Ayu receive 160,000 decampees from APC

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir expressed happiness about the move, saying Atiku is a father to many.

Bala promised to work with the decampees and mobilise the Bauchi State electorates to the presidential candidate ahead of the forthcoming general election in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Katagum said that “we have left the leaf and caught the branch now”.

“We must work hard for the success of the people Democratic Party in Bauchi State”.