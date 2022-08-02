Atiku seeks increased collaboration between Nigeria, UK

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has asked for an increased collaboration between the government of the United Kingdom and Nigeria in finding solutions to issues that are of mutual benefits to both countries.

The PDP presidential candidate made the call on Monday when a delegation of the British High Commission, led by Catriona Laing met with Atiku at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues bordering on security, education, agriculture, economy and fostering national unity in Nigeria.

The High Commissioner noted that the meeting with the former Vice President was part of the on-going engagement of the UK government to enhance democracy and credible elections in Nigeria.

Responding, Atiku thanked the delegation for the meeting and noted that “the bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has a rich history and it is important for both countries to leverage on that to promote issues that are of mutual concern.”

The Waziri Adamawa stressed that he expected the United Kingdom to play a more active role for the survival of democracy in Nigeria, and that he was confident that the presidential election in 2023 would be free and fair.

On the issue of insecurity, he decried the poor state of affairs in the country and solicited UK’s assistance, especially in the area of training and intelligence sharing.

On the economy, the former Vice President said that if given the opportunity, he would, among other things, abolish the multiple exchange rate regimes and reduce tax to encourage genuine manufacturers and promote real investments. He also promised to boost agriculture in order to create employment for the country’s teeming population.

Furthermore, the PDP presidential candidate expressed concern over the lingering ASUU strike and the crisis in the educational sector.

Atiku also promised to carry out reforms in the education sector, including the reinvigoration of financial loans schemes to Nigerian students.