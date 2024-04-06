Atiku says electricity hike will increase hardship

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday, said the recent hikes in electricity tariffs by the Tinubu administration will increase suffering of Nigerians.

Atiku who was the Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, said in a statement he personally signed, berated the government for unleashing another dose of reforms without adequate notice and without an adequate post-reform plan to mitigate the pain.

The increase in electricity tariff, he said “comes at a time when Nigerian citizens are going through excruciating difficulties occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS and floating of the domestic currency.

He noted that the government has not successfully dealt with the pains associated with the implementation of those measures, before the new tariff increase

” The hike in electricity tariff will create more difficulties for the citizens as inflationary pressures are elevated.

“Our manufacturing sector will similarly be impacted negatively. Not only are they paying higher interest rates on their bank loans but also paying more for diesel, paying higher wages as a result of the new minimum wage.

He predicted that the “President’s men are pushing the economy into a deeper crisis. His reforms are without a human face.

“It is important that we understand the root cause of the inefficiencies in the power sector before unleashing another dose of reforms. It is time to revisit the privatization exercise that produced the DISCOs.

He however advised the Tinubu administration to ensure that ” these reforms are sequenced,as well as implement measures to mitigate the pains

He also advised the President to “hold the NERC responsible for ensuring improved service delivery”

End