Atiku, PDP to address world press conference after tribunal Loss

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will address a world press conference today after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) threw out his case and upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The press conference is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Headquarters in Abuja.

Atiku and his party have rejected the judgment of the PEPT, which they say was a miscarriage of justice. They have vowed to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

The PEPT ruled on Wednesday that the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP challenging Tinubu’s victory had no merit. The tribunal also dismissed the petition filed by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Read also Tribunal upholds Tinubu’s electoral victory, what next for Atiku, Obi?

Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, said he had received instructions from his client to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“The judgment has been delivered, but we have not received justice,” Uche said. “Luckily, the law has given us leverage to go on appeal to the Supreme Court. We have instructions from our clients to go to the Supreme Court. The struggle continues.”

The press conference will allow Atiku and the PDP to outline their plans for the next steps in their legal challenge. It will also be a chance for them to address the public about the ruling of the PEPT.