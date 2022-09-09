Atiku mourns Queen Elizabeth II’s passage

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II marked an end of a golden era, saying that her reign was epochal.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku said: “The passing of Queen Elizabeth II comes to everyone around the globe with a rude shock.”

According to him, “Her passing is an end of a golden era. Her reign was epochal, not just in the United Kingdom but the entire Commonwealth.

“The world has known only one Queen and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will be the end of an impactful reign and, for the rest of our humanity, it shall be the beginning of history.

Atiku further said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people and government of the United Kingdom and, importantly, the royal family. May the soul of the Queen Rest in Peace.”