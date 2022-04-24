Atiku mourns Oba Adeyemi, says the Alaafin was a worthy ambassador of Yoruba culture

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the news of the passing away of Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, saying it was a great loss for Nigeria and Africa culture at large.

Atiku, in a press release by his media office on Saturday, 23 April, 2022 said that the late Oba Adeyemi was a worthy ambassador of Yoruba culture and royal elegance.

The former Vice President recalled that his last encounter with Oba Adeyemi was in Ibadan during the coronation of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

“I admired the royal splendour of Oba Adeyemi and the fact that he remains the longest-serving Alaafin means that Oyo and indeed Nigerians will not forget his reign,” the Waziri of Adamawa said.

Atiku notes that he is deeply touched by the news of Oba Adeyemi’s demise, and sends his condolences to the immediate family, Governor Seyi Makinde and the people and government of Oyo State.

He prays to Allah to grant the soul of the late king a gentle repose and to give his immediate family and the people of Oyo Kingdom the fortitude to bear the loss of a great monarch.