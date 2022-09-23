Atiku loses long-time aide, Nyako

Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and former vice president of Nigeria, has lost a long-serving aide, Abdulahi Nyako.

Nyako passed away early Thursday morning.

He was a lawyer and a long time associate and mentee of the former Vice President.

A statement by Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, said: “Abdullahi was more than an aide; he was a family to me in every sense of the word. He served me with loyalty and diligence. He will be sorely missed. On behalf of my family, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Nyako family and pray that the Almighty Allah will comfort and strengthen them. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen.”