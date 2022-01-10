Atiku condoles Osun indigenes, government, Omisore family over monarch’s death

Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, has condoled with the people and government of Osun State on the death of a traditional ruler, Oba David Olajide Omisore, Olu of Ayepe-Olode community and father to former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore.

Atiku in a press release by his media office in Abuja on Monday, said that the passing on of the traditional ruler at the ripe age of 91 means that “his elderly counsels would be dearly missed.”

The statement further commiserates with the Omisore family on the demise of its patriarch, saying that “losing an aged parent could be emotionally challenging, but ultimately it is a grace from God which should be appreciated.”

The former Vice President prayed for the Ayepe-Olodo community, the Omisore family and the Osun State government to find the fortitude to bear the loss and that God grants the departed soul a gentle repose.