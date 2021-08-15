Atiku condemns Plateau, other killings in Nigeria

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has condemned the increasing cases of unprovoked killing of innocent citizens across the country.

In a statement signed by Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, the former vice president said: “The report of an attack on innocent travellers on a major highway in Plateau State stands condemned, just as those too numerous to mention across the country in recent time.”

He commiserated with the families of the deceased for losing their dear ones in gruesome and callous manner they met their untimely death.

“It is acknowledged that the security outfits are doing their very best in the current circumstance to make all of us safe. However, skirmishes like this and the pain accompanying it makes us feel as though enough is not being done,” he said.

Atiku, who was the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general election, is of the view that “we must continue to scale up security and give all moral and logistical support for security operatives to continue to face this battle and register victory that will restore peace and safety of lives and property to every Nigerian.”

According to him, “It is also his prayer that the Almighty Allah will heal our land and accept all the souls that have been lost to these cruel acts of killings.”