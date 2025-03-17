Atiku Abubakar, a gormer vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed support for Ushie Uguamaye, a Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps member also known as Raye, who alleged receiving threats after her viral video criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement shared on X on Sunday, Atiku praised Raye’s courage, describing her as a symbol of a new generation of politically engaged women committed to advocacy and democratic participation.

“Raye embodies the spirit of a new generation of women who champion the ideals of popular participation and unwavering advocacy in the political sphere. I deeply admire her boldness and wisdom—her fearless resolve to speak truth to power, undeterred by the weight of opposition,” Atiku wrote.

Atiku urged that Raye should be encouraged rather than met with hostility. “Rather than being met with hostility, Raye deserves encouragement and support. She is a shining emblem of the Nigerian youth—a testament to the long-held promise that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future,” he added.

Raye, serving as a corps member in Lagos, recently made headlines after her TikTok video criticising government policies went viral. In the video posted on her TikTok account #talktoraye on Saturday, she voiced frustration over Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions, lamenting that hard work no longer guarantees financial stability.

She openly criticised Tinubu’s leadership, calling him a “terrible leader,” and questioning the government’s commitment to easing citizens’ hardships. Raye later claimed that NYSC officials pressured her to take down the video, an allegation that has sparked public debate.

