Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Senator Dino Melaye and Daniel Bwala as spokespersons to the Presidential candidate of the PDP for the upcoming presidential campaign.

A statement signed by Paul Ibe, Atiku’s Media Adviser, stated that the two appointments take immediate effect.

Malaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate, who represented Kogi West Senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State

Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician and public affairs analyst. He hails from Borno State.