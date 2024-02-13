Atedo Peterside: Herbert Wigwe was a visionary leader, philanthropist, mentor to many

Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, has honoured the late Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, describing him as a visionary leader deeply invested in the youth

. Wigwe, along with his family and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, tragically passed away in a California helicopter crash last Saturday.

During an appearance on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show,’ Peterside lauded Wigwe’s exceptional accessibility and impact on young lives, a stark contrast to the typical detachment of the wealthy.

“Herbert was not just about resources, he was a mentor, guiding numerous young individuals. He was always reachable, always there to guide and support,” Peterside reflected.

Peterside also revealed Wigwe’s ambitious dream of establishing a world-class university in Nigeria, a project that was close to Wigwe’s heart. “He had a clear vision for Wigwe University, aiming to create a top-tier educational institution in Nigeria. He had already laid the groundwork, selected partners, and even involved my first child in the project. His passing leaves a legacy and a team committed to realizing this dream,” Peterside shared.

Similarly, Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank, highlighted Wigwe’s unparalleled impact on the banking industry. “Replicating what Herbert achieved in banking is a tall order. His mental toughness, discipline, and risk management were exceptional. His success with Access Bank, especially the acquisition of Intercontinental and Diamond Banks, was nothing short of extraordinary,” Chike-Obi stated.

Chike-Obi fondly remembered Wigwe for his kindness and dedication. “Beyond his professional excellence, it was his kindness that truly set him apart. His work ethic, discipline, and impact on Access Bank’s culture will continue to drive the institution’s success,” he added.

Concluding, Chike-Obi spoke on the future of Access Bank, expressing confidence in the existing succession plan. “The vision for Access Bank was a shared dream between Wigwe and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede. With Aigboje still present, the vision endures, and I am confident in the smooth transition of leadership at Access Bank,” he assured.

Herbert Wigwe’s passing leaves a profound legacy, marked by his visionary leadership, commitment to youth mentorship, and profound kindness that touched many lives.