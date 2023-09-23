210 days after, Atedo Peterside slams INEC over delay in uploading presidential election results on iREV

Atedo Peterside, Chairman of Anap Foundation and Stanbic IBTC Bank, has once again criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly failing to fulfil its commitment to upload the results of the February 25 presidential election onto its election result viewer (iREV). It is 210 days since the election.

Expressing his disappointment on X, Peterside voiced his frustration over the persistent delay in uploading the results of the presidential election into the iREV, which saw Bola Tinubu emerge as the winner and president of Africa’s most populous country.

This is not the first time Peterside has spoken out against the electoral body, as he has previously raised concerns about INEC’s inability to meet the expectations of both Nigerians and the international community regarding electoral transparency and accountability.

In a tweet, Peterside asserted, “We know that INEC’s IREV viewing portal was created to help resolve collation disputes. Forget about claims of a temporary glitch; until this day, @inecnigeria has not uploaded legible results from all the polling units where voting took place on 25 Feb 2023, Presidential Elections.”

Peterside’s tweet sparked responses from fellow Nigerians, with Nimble offering his perspective on the matter. Nimble tweeted, “But the judges claim no one can decide how INEC (a government agency that spent over 300 billion of taxpayers’ money) transmits the results of the election after they (Mahmoud and gang) went to Chatham House to say they will upload from the PU. What kind of country are we developing? The APC is not greater than the country.”

Cletus Nwafor also weighed in, tweeting, “INEC did not publish how and what they calculated to DECLARE the presidential and National Assembly winners.”

The criticisms from Peterside and other concerned citizens highlight the growing demand for transparency and accountability within the electoral process in Nigeria.