Atedo hails Tinubu over ban on public-funded foreign trips, asks Atiku, Obi to applaud president

Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, has commended President Bola Tinubu for suspending public-funded foreign trips for ministers and other government officials.

He also asked the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to applaud the president for the “long overdue positive signal.”

Tinubu has placed a temporary ban on all public funded foreign trips for federal government officials starting April 1, 2024.

The ban is detailed in a circular from March 12, 2024, issued by the State House to secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume. The circular instructs distribution to all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The FG claims the travel suspension is a measure to decrease costs and ensure MDAs heads concentrate on their service delivery mandates.

Officials planning any public-funded international trip must now receive presidential approval two weeks before the trip, which should be considered essential.

This directive follows the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) decision to implement the Steve Oronsaye Report, which has been in existence for 12 years and suggests merging government agencies and commissions to reduce governance costs.

In January, the president reduced the number of delegates for federal government official trips, both domestic and international.

Tinubu was roundly criticised over the number of Nigeria’s delegates at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, UAE, in December.

Nigerians have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s actions, particularly after the removal of petrol subsidy, which has led to increased inflation and living costs.

Reacting to the ban on public funded trips, Atedo hailed the president for the decision, saying it is never too late to do the correct thing.

“According to @channelstv story below @officialABAT has banned publicly funded trips by his jumbo-sized Cabinet. Tis never too late in life to do the correct thing. @atiku & @PeterObi should please join me in applauding this long overdue positive signal,” Atedo said on his X account on Thursday.