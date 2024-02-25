ATBU Convocation: Shun laziness, strive to be self-reliant – Tinubu advises graduands

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu at the weekend has advised graduands at the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University to shun laziness and strive to be self-reliant, as a way to overcome challenges.

Tinubu made the call while addressing the graduands during the combined four set convocation of the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University, which took place at Gubi campus in Bauchi State.

President Tinubu, who was represented by James Ochedo, a director in the University department, Federal Ministry of Education, said: “Nigeria has abundant resources to make its economy one of the greatest in the world. The Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University is a technologically-based University. I urge you to use this platform to come up with workable solutions to our technology challenges.”

President Tinubu noted further that: “Your institution has what it takes to do that. Nigeria is waiting for your positive response to the solutions we so much desire to be innovative and competitive.

“I encourage you to pay renewed attention to establishing technology villages in your communities to enable a platform where your theoretical findings can blend with the interested productive sector for the benefit of our small and medium industries.”

Earlier in his remark, the Vice Chancellor of the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, Muhammad Ahmad Abdul’Azeez, a professor, commended the President for the removal of the Nigerian tertiary education from the Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Abdul’Azeez further thanked the Federal Government, Bauchi State, Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for standing tall in building public schools in Nigeria and making the convocation ceremony to be a reality.

The Vice Chancellor, however, urged the graduands to make good use of what they have learned from the University, for the development of their lives, their various states and Nigeria in general.