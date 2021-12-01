At Burger Kings launch, US Mission lauds growing commercial ties with Nigeria

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria on Monday commended the growing U.S.-Nigeria commercial ties following the enthusiasm generated by the entry of American brands and franchises into the local market.

Delivering remarks during the grand opening of Burger King’s first outlet in Nigeria, Jennifer Woods, U.S. Mission Commercial Counselor welcomed the arrival of the iconic U.S. brand in the country.

“With Africa’s largest economy and a sizable youth population that is connected to the world, U.S. brands must consider Nigeria a critical market,” Woods said. “And while these companies will benefit from expansion into Nigeria, so, too, will Nigeria benefit from their presence.”

Woods said the addition of another American franchise – one that emphasizes a culture of excellence – will help provide job opportunities as the business expands to new locations across the country. She lauded the high level of consumer interest and enthusiasm for the iconic American quick service restaurant since opening its doors in early November.

“The enthusiasm has been overwhelming, and this speaks volumes of the strength of American brands, and on a deeper level, the connection between our two countries,” she added.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, described Burger King’s foray into Nigeria as one more sign of the benefits of a close U.S.-Nigeria bilateral relationship.

Burger King partnered with local firm Allied Food & Confectionery Services Limited to make the long-awaited market entry. Antoine Zammarieh, group managing director, Allied Food & Confectionery Services Limited, who has extensive experience bringing U.S. quick-service restaurants to Nigeria and was key to making the franchise a reality said “Opportunities don’t happen. You create them.”