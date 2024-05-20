At 75, UBA to stay innovative, customer-focus, says Alawuba

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) says it will continue to deepen innovation and prioritise customer service as it marks 75 years of banking.

Oliver Alawuba, the group managing director of UBA stated this at the bank’s 75th anniversary press conference in Lagos on Monday.

Alawuba restated the lender’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation to enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiency.

The bank also underscored its dedication to corporate social responsibility and its role in facilitating trade and investment between Africa and the rest of the world.

“I would like to reiterate UBA’s commitment to Customer First Philosophy, which is our primary business strategy,” he said.

“We will continue to invest in innovative products, services, and digital platforms that enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiency,” Alawuba added.

While noting the bank’s strides, Alawuba stated that UBA was the first bank in the Nigerian banking industry to offer an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1970, the first to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the first to open a branch in the USA and London.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of longevity, but a testament to resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence that have defined UBA’s journey over the decades,” the bank’s GMD said.

“The past 75 years have been marked by stability and excellence, pillars upon which UBA’s legacy stands tall,” Alawuba added.

Highlighting further achievements, the GMD said the bank also pioneered Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as well as mobile and chatbot banking, among others.

Established in 1949, UBA has evolved from a modest beginning to a global financial institution with a presence in 20 African countries and four global financial nerve centres (New York, London, Paris and Dubai).