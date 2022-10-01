At 62, Nigeria remains a force to reckon with comity of nations – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives has rejoiced with Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

Gbajabiamila said as a country, Nigeria has come a long way and made tremendous progress in the 62 years of her independence, noting that the citizens have a lot to celebrate despite the challenges facing them.

As a nation, the Speaker noted, Nigeria remains a force to reckon with in the comity of nations, calling on both the leaders and followers to remain steadfast.

Read also: Nigeria at 62: Retired, broke and indebted

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians would come out stronger in the face of daunting challenges, including insecurity.

He reiterated the need for citizens to continue to remain patriotic and keep hope alive ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to maintain peace, unity, law and order ahead of the country’s polls, maintaining that the country would get it right.