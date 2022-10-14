ASUU suspends 8-month-old strike conditionally

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old strike conditionally.

The union took this decision after its

National Executive Committee (NEC) marathon meeting which started from Thursday night to the early hours of Friday. ASUU’s NEC comprises of the chairmen of the state chapters and members of the national executive.

Members of the Committee, while confirming the suspension to journalists said the committee will determine its next line of action especially on the Court of Appeal ruling last week.

The Appellate Court, had ruled that the union can only appeal the judgement of the Nationql Industrial Court ordering it to suspend its strike, if it first calls of its strike.

President Muhammadu Buhari is also expected you release an official circular later today.

An official statement from the union is yet to released.

The meeting followed the intervention of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, last week on the union to call off the eight-month-old strike and, most importantly, the ruling of the Court of Appeal for the union to call off the strike.

The Appeal Court had ordered the union to call off the strike while it continues discussions with the Federal Government.

Following the Appeal Court’s intervention, the union’s national executives agreed to meet to determine the next line of action.

The suspension of the strike is a product of the decision of the state branches to respect the court ruling and give room for discussions with the federal government to continue.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 this year.