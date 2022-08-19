ASUU Strike: Adesanya-Davies urges students to be patient, backs union

Sequel to a meeting the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had with the Federal Government which ended in deadlock on Wednesday, Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, a professor of Applied Linguistics and Education, of Ignatius Ajuru University of Port Harcourt has said that parents and students need to exercise patience as the strikes’ demands are for their good and well-being.

Adesanya-Davies, who stated this in a phone conversation with our correspondent, commended ASUU on their strides and consistency so far on the strike, adding that, “Though the strike seems undesirable, the problem in our educational system needs to be resolved once and for all.

Read also: ASUU strike: FG insists on “no work, no pay” policy

“I support ASUU for not calling off the strike until their demands are met because it’s high time politicians stopped playing politics with education in this country; while they’re over earning far salaries that are far more than that of university professors.

“The universities and university lecturers deserve better as such, parents and students need to exercise patience as the strikes’ demands are for their good and well-being, as well as the future development of our universities.”

She noted that “Both students and their parents should be advised accordingly bearing in mind the current situation of things in the country, especially on insecurity, economy, poverty, education sector and power. Nothing seems to be working.”