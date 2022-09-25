ASUU opposes varsities’ resumption amid strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has cautioned universities throwing open their gates for academic activities despite the ongoing strike by the union, to desist from such action.

Chris Piwuna, the vice-president of ASUU gave the warning against a statement by the Imo State University, directing students to resume for academic activities.

The ASUU national vice-president decried that some non-members of the union in various universities were taking laws into their hands due to the Federal Government’s stand which caused the strike to linger.

He, therefore, warned the management of various universities to stop misleading students with fake resumption announcements.

Piwuna affirmed that those resumption notices by the various university authorities were not true, hence he asked students not to be fooled as the union was yet to agree when to reopen classrooms for lectures.

He maintained that the strike by the lecturers remained unshakeable and that the universities that announced their resumption were still under lock and key.

Recall that the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti asked its students to resume for academic activities on Thursday, September 22 and had even published a second semester examination timetable.

In the same vein, Imo State University, Owerri recently announced that the institution was pulling out of ASUU.

The lingering impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government seems to be dividing the tertiary intuitions stakeholders and Nigerians as a whole.

The Federal Government recently dragged ASUU to the National Industrial Court demanding that the striking lecturers should go back to work while negotiations continue.

On Wednesday, September 21, the court ruled in favour of the government, asking ASUU to return to the classroom as employees cannot be on strike while their case is in court.

ASUU has, however, appealed the judgement just as it insisted on continuing with the strike until its demands are met.