ASUU LAUTECH demands payment of 7 years arrears of Earned Academic Allowances from Makinde

The Academic Staff Union of University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Chapter, called on Governor Seyi Makinde to impress it on the management of the institution to pay their seven years of arrears of earned academic allowances owed academic staff.

The Union who put the amount being owed them at over N5 five billion also blamed the leadership of the University of denying academics their due promotion arrears which is capable of dampening morale

In a release jointly signed by the Chairman, Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin, Secretary both Professors respectively entitled “LAUTECH Administration: A Slave Driver” said their members have lost confidence in the university administration led by the acting Vice-chancellor M.O Liasu and the Deji Omole-led Governing council to pursue their welfare.

While the governor to immediately intervene before the situation degenerates into further crisis in LAUTECH saying “It is rather unfortunate that the 2016 and 2017 avoidable crisis started because the then administration refused to address arrears of EAA. Apparently not learning from history, the present university administration and council are now towing the same path”

The duo of Olaniran and Abegunrin said “Our Union cooperated with the administration to realize the debt from students with the understanding that our EAA and promotion arrears will be settled, knowing full well that at least one-third of it could be paid. however, as against our understanding, the university administration went ahead to appropriate the realized money on acclaimed capital projects and none of the two arrears was attended to”

While calling on the Governor to wade in on time, the ASUU leaders said “We, therefore, call on the Visitor, Governor Seyi Makinde that we have lost confidence in the university administration led by acting Vice-Chancellor, M.O Liasu, a professor and Ayodeji Omole-led Governing Council, a professor to address our welfare matters. In this regard, to avoid a repeat of such an avoidable scenario, he should intervene now”