ASUU blasts Ngige over agreement denials

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday berated the Federal Government for breaching the agreement it reached with the Union, nine months after conditionally suspending its strike in December 2020.

The Ibadan Zone of the Union stated this in a press conference held at the Ladoke Akintola University addressed by Oyebamiji Oyegoke a Professor and Coordinator.

The press briefing held in the presence of Professor Ayo Akinwole, chairpersons of UI; Professor Moyosore Ajao, UNILORIN; Biodun Olaniran, LAUTECH and Shehu Salau, KWASU asked Nigeria to hold President Buhari responsible should the educational system be engulfed in order crisis based on the irresponsibility on the part of the federal government.

For the avoidance of doubt, ASUU stated that only salary shortfall and setting up of visitation panels to federal government-owned universities have been addressed by the government while the renegotiation of conditions of service, injection of revitalisation funds, payment of earned academic allowances, implementation of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), proliferation of state universities, the release of withheld salaries and non-remittance of check-off dues of Unions which were all contained in the December 22, 2020 Memorandum of Action have not been addressed.

Elaborating on each case, Oyegoke stated that ”the claim by the Minister of Labour and Employment that the money allocated for the revitalization of public universities had been paid as contained in the MoA of 2020 cannot be true.

The same Minister confirmed on 2 August 2021 that the money is still in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) only awaiting application by the Minister of Education for eventual transfer to the NEEDS Assessment Fund Account. That Government is working hard to facilitate the release of money by the CBN since January 2021 leaves a sour taste in the mouth.”

On IPPIS versus UTAS, the Ibadan Zone of ASUU explained that Withholding salaries for months, non-release of EAA, non-payment of Check-off dues accruing to the union, despite what ASUU has demonstrated can only be an invitation to another possible cycle of industrial crisis.

“Moreover, UTAS avowed suitability has been demonstrated admirably to the Minister of Education and members of his team, the senate president, and other key stakeholders like ministries of labour and employment; education, finance, office of the accountant-general, representatives of Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“The more the government insists on fulfilling the demands of the integrity test on UTAS, the longer the accompanying pains earlier identified in IPPIS will stay with our members,” the union said.

ASUU said the blatant denials by Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and employment over the failure of Government to meet the August 2, 2021 concerning the implementation of all outstanding issues.

“At a reconciliation meeting between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the leadership of our Union the Minister of Labour and Employment, Ngige, on behalf of the FGN promised that a broader government team and the inter-ministerial committee on the draftrenegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement would conclude its work and submit the report to government by the end of August 2021.

“The meeting concluded with an agreement to reconvene by the end of August 2021 to ascertain the faithfulness of the FGN in resolving the outstanding issues.

“We are in the second week of September 2021, nothing positive from the FGN except blatant denials by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Ngige, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment.”

According to ASUU, rather than find ways towards the resolution of the crises, the federal government has insisted on inflicting more hardship on ASUU members and by extension on all Nigerians.

The Union, therefore, stated that “the persistent non-responsiveness of the FGN to the contentious and outstanding issues of the December 2020 FGN/ASUU MoA has created a ticking time bomb which may explode and engulf the Nigerian University system at a time sooner than maybe imagined. When this happens, Nigerians should hold the Federal Government of Nigeria responsible.”