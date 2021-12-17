Association of Professional Women Bankers appoints new executive members

The Association of Professional Women Bankers, the female wing of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has appointed new executive members to drive its affairs.

The new executive members selected from different banks in Nigeria include: Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji, Executive Director, Coronation Merchant Bank as Chairperson; Olukemi Ibiwoye Asst. General Manager, Access Bank as First Vice-Chairperson while Adebimpe Ogunleye, Pioneer Managing Director of Bowen Microfinance Bank will serve as Second Vice-Chairperson.

Also appointed are Aina Amah, Auditor, Association of Chief Audit Executives of Bank in Nigeria as Financial Secretary; Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist, Coronation Merchant Bank as Treasurer, Christiana Atanbasi, Former. Regional Head of Electronic Banking, Ecobank as Auditor; and Irene Netimah, Company Secretary, FirstBank Nigeria Limited as Ex-Officio.

Kehinde Olomojobi, former. Bank Treasurer, Sterling Bank will serve as Ex-Officio; Kikanwa Akpenyi, Group Head, Internal Control, Heritage Bank as Social/Publicity Secretary; Rafiat Onitiri, former Head Commercial Banking, Polaris Bank, as honorary Secretary; and Opeyemi Oduwole, Country Head of Private Banking for Sterling Bank as 1st Ass. Secretary while Funmi Joseph, former. Relationship Manager, Ecobank Nig. as 2nd Asst. Secretary.

Also appointed are Olamide Adeosun, Group Chief Financial Officer at FBNQuest, as Ass. Financial Secretary; and Oluyemisi Olajide, Head of Local Corporates and Value Chain Business, Commercial Banking, Eco-Bank as Ex-Officio

The chairperson, Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji, according to a statement expressed excitement about the new phase and stated that the new Ecco will focus on empowering and positioning Women Bankers for enhanced professional visibility, enhanced impact, and enhanced connectedness.

She promised that this will be done through various capacity-building initiatives, a wide network of partners, and through recognition and celebration of female achievements, while promoting a culture of integrity and professionalism in the Banking Industry.

Since its inception in 1983, APWB has been at the forefront of equipping and empowering female bankers with relevant tools that support career advancement and impact, contributing to the growth of the banking industry and corporate Nigeria, as well as celebrating female bankers.

Members of this association access numerous benefits, including – capacity-building initiatives, opportunities for valuable partnerships and collaborations, opportunities to network with bankers and other professionals, as well as opportunities to gain valuable leadership skills from selected mentors, amongst others.