TotalEnergies identifies better response to curtail Ebola, Covid, others

TotalEnergies Nigeria said it has identified better responses to curtail disease spread especially Ebola and Covid-19.

The company made the declaration in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Thursday when it said preventive healthcare delivery systems would cut down on infections and spread.

Mike Sangster, managing director, said massive provision of public facilities for regular washing of hands and utilities for hygiene and sanitary exercises would do far more than curative efforts.

Sangster spoke at the commissioning of hygiene and sanitary projects at the Rivers State University (RSU) it was in response to the health challenges posed by infectious diseases that the company embarked on the projects, saying that basic hygiene such as hand-washing and good sanitary environment can go a long

He said: “This is why we decided to embark on this project which is in line with our way of protecting the populace from infectious diseases as commitment to the wellbeing and economic development of not only our host States but the country at large.

“It is our plan, therefore, to extend this important hygiene and sanitation project to the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.”

The projects flagged off at the RSU that would be replicated around Nigeria include a block of 10 toilets (divided into two parts of five toilets each for females and males, including urinals for male with other ancillary items like hand wash basins and dryers). There was also a borehole with a 1.5 horsepower automatic solar-powered submersible pump; a 3.5 KVA hybrid solar-power system; an overhead water tank; and fencing of the facility.

The MD said the completion and commissioning or the project was in furtherance of the corporate social responsibility initiatives of TotalEnergies’ deepwater operations executed on behalf of the management and staff of TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), their Joint Development Zone (JDZ) partners, Nigeria-Sao Tome & Principe Joint Development Authority (JDA), and Exxon Mobil (ESSO).

In his remarks, Almajiri Geidam, chairman of the Joint Development Authority (JDA), said the authority manages an area of overlapping maritime boundary claims by the two state parties located offshore in the Gulf of Guinea. “This area which is about 34,000sq.km has been carved out into a Joint Development Zone (JDZ) for the economic benefit of both countries.”

He quoted an American author, Patch Adams, who said a nation can never get a re-creation of community and heal their society without giving their citizens a sense of belonging.

He said the collaborative effort between the Nigeria-Sao Tome & Principe Joint Development Authority (JDA) and Total E & P (TEPNG) was in fulfillment of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reflective of their drive to positively impact on the citizens.

The chairman said the one in the RSU represented the allocation to the south-south zone and that remarkably it is the first to be handed over to the beneficiary institution.

He stated: “This is not only an important milestone to us, we are indeed proud to be identified with this laudable project. The project which kicked off with a ground-breaking event on 21 April, 2021 was envisaged to be completed within an estimated period of two months, however, delay occurred resulting from non-negligible and valuable inclusions in the contract such as perimeter fence, water tank stand and solar panels.”

The Nnamdi Okoroma, vice chancellor (administration) of the Rivers State University, , who represented Nlerum Sunday Okogbule, vice chancellor and a professor, expressed appreciation to TotalEnergies for the project and assured of cooperation with the private sector to attract more partnerships.