Assembly approves N518.2m for LG poll in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has approved a total sum of five hundred and eighteen million, two hundred and sixty thousand naira, N582.060,000 for the conduct of Local Government election in the State.

The Local Government Chairmen and Ward Councilors election is slated to be held on July 20th, 2024 and the Ebonyi State Electoral Commission requested the funds through the State Government.

Moses Odunwa, Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, during a plenary read a letter from the State Governor Francis Nwifuru, requesting the approval of five hundred and eighteen million, two hundred and sixty thousand naira for the election.

Odunwa said that the proposal included the payment of clerks, ad-hoc staff as well as pre-election training.

The Deputy Whip of the House, Arinze-Lukas Chukwu, representing Ishelu South State Constituency; Onyebuchi Ogbadu of Ivo State Constituency; and Esther Agwu of Ohaukwu North State Constituency in their separate submissions, urged their colleagues to support and approve the State Electoral Commission’s proposal for immediate commencement of the electoral activities for a smooth and successful election.

After deliberating on the matter by the lawmakers, the Speaker Moses Odunwa, put the motion to vote and it was unanimously adopted following a motion moved by Chikezie Igu,.representing Ohaozara East and supported by Abiri Godwin Abiri, representing Izzi West Constituency.

The speaker charged the State Electoral Commission to ensure that a free, fair, and credible election was conducted to reflect the will of the electorate.