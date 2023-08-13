Arsenal vs Nottm Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi scores in loss to Gunners

Arsenal survived a late Nottingham Forest charge on the first day of the English Premier League. Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi scored a goal in the 83rd minute in their 2-1 loss to the Gunners.

There was a 30-minute delay before the match began because of an e-ticketing system issue, so most fans were still outside Emirates Stadium by kickoff time.

After the match began, it was Nottingham Forest with the first attempt on goal when Brennan Johnson was put through on goal against Aaron Ramsdale, but the Wales forward lobbed his shot high and wide when the Arsenal goalkeeper rushed out for a save.

Forests’ chances remained few and far between trough out the game until Awoniyi’s late goal brought the visiting team to life to create a tense finish.

A first-half strike by Bukayo Saka put Arsenal in front to begin their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

Saka’s goal sealed the victory after Eddie Nketiah’s 26th-minute curling effort from outside the area that was well out of reach for the former Gunners keeper Matt Turner.