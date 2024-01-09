Army nabs soldier who criticised Sanwo-Olu in viral video

Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief of army staff, has confirmed the arrest of a soldier who criticised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in a viral video.

Lagbaja condemned the soldier who was caught by Governor Sanwo-Olu driving against traffic (one-way), saying his conduct did not represent the entire Nigerian Army.

He noted that many viral videos showing soldiers criticising the Lagos state governor were fake, clarifying that only one authentic video was investigated, and the soldier involved had been apprehended.

The army chief said that the army has taken steps to instruct soldiers on how to behave in the different localities they are deployed.

Sanwo-Olu had on January 2, ordered the arrest of a soldier and some commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) for driving against the traffic on the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The governor gave the order while returning from the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo where he had gone to inaugurate a project sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu.