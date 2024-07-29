Army dialogues with Plateau residents over rising insecurity

The Nigerian Army has held a stakeholders meeting with community leaders from Fann District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State as part of measures being put in place to tackle insecurity in the area.

The strategic meeting, which was organised by the Nigerian Army, 3 Division and the supervisors of Operation Safe Haven, was aimed at addressing the spate of criminalities, arms proliferation cattle rustling, among other crimes in the area.

Abdulsalami Abubakar, a Major-General and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of Nigerian Army, expressed displeasure over the continuous acts of violence and criminalities in Fann District, despite efforts to checkmate the trend.

He emphasized that the criminals perpetrating the violence and criminalities hibernate within the communities and are well-known to community members, imploring all to learn to forgive one another and avoid rancour, just as he advised them to always seek peaceful resolution to crises.

Responding, Gwom Rwei of Gwol and the Gwom Rwei of Fan, the traditional leaders of the concerned communities, acknowledged that the communities had not done enough to guide their children with good morals, but they promised to fish out the perpetrators of criminalities

Solomon Dalyop, President of Berom Youth Moulder Association, appreciated the efforts of the Military and promised to work with youths to support the efforts of troops and other security agencies.